Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR

Début : Dimanche 2025-07-13 18:00:00

En 2024, l’orchestre était ‘Sous Influences’ de Beethoven, en 2025 c’est Brahms qui sera à l’honneur et nos musiciens préférés joueront entre autres son concerto pour piano et orchestre op 83 à Chacornac, sa première symphonie et le sextuor op 18.

CHACORNAC Maison forte Cayres 43510 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 98 49 41 13 megpianiste@live.fr

English :

In 2024, the orchestra will be playing Beethoven?s « Under the Influence », while in 2025 it?s Brahms who will be in the spotlight, and our favorite musicians will be playing his Concerto for Piano and Orchestra Op 83 in Chacornac, his First Symphony and the Sextet Op 18, among other works.

German :

Im Jahr 2024 war das Orchester ?Sous Influences’ von Beethoven, 2025 steht Brahms im Mittelpunkt und unsere Lieblingsmusiker werden unter anderem sein Konzert für Klavier und Orchester op 83 in Chacornac, seine erste Symphonie und das Sextett op 18 spielen.

Italiano :

Nel 2024, l’orchestra suonerà « Under the Influence » di Beethoven, mentre nel 2025 sarà Brahms ad essere sotto i riflettori, con i nostri musicisti preferiti che suoneranno, tra le altre opere, il suo Concerto per pianoforte e orchestra Op 83 in Chacornac, la sua Prima Sinfonia e il Sestetto Op 18.

Espanol :

En 2024, la orquesta interpretará « Bajo la influencia » de Beethoven, y en 2025 será Brahms el protagonista, con nuestros músicos favoritos tocando su Concierto para piano y orquesta Op 83 en Chacornac, su Primera Sinfonía y el Sexteto Op 18, entre otras obras.

