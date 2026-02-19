ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE CANET EN ROUSSILLON Canet-en-Roussillon
ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE CANET EN ROUSSILLON Canet-en-Roussillon lundi 6 avril 2026.
ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE CANET EN ROUSSILLON
Plage Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-06 17:00:00
fin : 2026-04-06 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-06
Découvrez la célèbre œuvre du Messie de Haendel.
.
Plage Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 04 04
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discover Handel’s famous Messiah.
L’événement ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE CANET EN ROUSSILLON Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-02-19 par MAIRIE CANET