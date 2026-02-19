ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE CANET EN ROUSSILLON Canet-en-Roussillon

ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE CANET EN ROUSSILLON Canet-en-Roussillon lundi 6 avril 2026.

Découvrez la célèbre œuvre du Messie de Haendel.
Plage Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie 

English :

Discover Handel’s famous Messiah.

