« ORGUES EN AGDE » VIOLONCELLE ET ORGUE Agde samedi 26 juillet 2025.

3 Rue Hôtel du Cheval Blanc Agde Hérault

Début : 2025-07-26

Concert proposé par l’Association « Orgues en Agde ».

Estelle Bésingrand, violoncelle et Franck Bésingrand, orgue

> Renseignements Association « Orgues en Agde »

www.orgues-agde.fr

> Entrée et participation libres .

English :

Organ festival in Agde organized by the « Orgues en Agde » association.

German :

Orgelfestival in Agde, das von der Vereinigung « Orgues en Agde » angeboten wird.

Italiano :

Concerto organizzato dall’Associazione « Orgues en Agde ».

Espanol :

Festival de órgano en Agde organizado por la Asociación « Orgues en Agde ».

