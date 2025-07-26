« ORGUES EN AGDE » VIOLONCELLE ET ORGUE Agde
« ORGUES EN AGDE » VIOLONCELLE ET ORGUE Agde samedi 26 juillet 2025.
« ORGUES EN AGDE » VIOLONCELLE ET ORGUE
3 Rue Hôtel du Cheval Blanc Agde Hérault
Concert proposé par l’Association « Orgues en Agde ».
Estelle Bésingrand, violoncelle et Franck Bésingrand, orgue
> Renseignements Association « Orgues en Agde »
www.orgues-agde.fr
> Entrée et participation libres .
English :
Organ festival in Agde organized by the « Orgues en Agde » association.
German :
Orgelfestival in Agde, das von der Vereinigung « Orgues en Agde » angeboten wird.
Italiano :
Concerto organizzato dall’Associazione « Orgues en Agde ».
Espanol :
Festival de órgano en Agde organizado por la Asociación « Orgues en Agde ».
