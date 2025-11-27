ORIGINAL GROOVE JAM GROOVERIE Lyon
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-27T20:00:00 – 2025-11-27T23:00:00
Fin : 2025-11-27T20:00:00 – 2025-11-27T23:00:00
Viens groover tous les Jeudi(s) à @lagrooverie avec :
@florianpigache
@poteytowz
@notabene_2.0
@matstora et @lotchiludmann
20H
https://www.instagram.com/original_groove_jam/
https://youtu.be/ETgdzQOYtzs
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Jammeurs Jammeuses