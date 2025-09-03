ORTHO’GRAVE Médiathèque François Mitterrand Clamecy
ORTHO’GRAVE
Médiathèque François Mitterrand 26 Rue Jean Jaurès Clamecy Nièvre
Début : 2025-09-03 14:30:00
fin : 2025-10-01 16:30:00
2025-09-03 2025-10-01 2025-11-05 2025-12-03 2026-01-07 2026-02-04 2026-03-04 2026-04-01 2026-05-06 2026-06-03
CLAMECY LE PREMIER MERCREDI DE CHAQUE MOIS ORTHO’GRAVE L’orthographe sans complexe et sans compétition ! Médiathèque François Mitterrand. Renseignements au 03 86 27 30 69 .
Médiathèque François Mitterrand 26 Rue Jean Jaurès Clamecy 58500 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 27 30 69
