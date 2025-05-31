OUVERTURE DE SAISON – Canet-en-Roussillon, 31 mai 2025 14:30, Canet-en-Roussillon.
Pyrénées-Orientales
OUVERTURE DE SAISON Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Plongez dans l’ambiance festive de l’été à Canet-en-Roussillon avec une après-midi haute en couleurs et une soirée pleine de rythme !
Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00
English :
Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere of summer in Canet-en-Roussillon with a colorful afternoon and a rhythmic evening!
German :
Tauchen Sie ein in die festliche Atmosphäre des Sommers in Canet-en-Roussillon mit einem farbenfrohen Nachmittag und einem Abend voller Rhythmus!
Italiano :
Immergetevi nell’atmosfera festosa dell’estate a Canet-en-Roussillon con un pomeriggio colorato e una serata ritmata!
Espanol :
Sumérjase en el ambiente festivo del verano en Canet-en-Roussillon con una tarde llena de color y una velada llena de ritmo
