OUVERTURE DE SAISON – Canet-en-Roussillon, 31 mai 2025 14:30, Canet-en-Roussillon.

Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-05-31 14:30:00

fin : 2025-05-31 22:30:00

2025-05-31

Plongez dans l’ambiance festive de l’été à Canet-en-Roussillon avec une après-midi haute en couleurs et une soirée pleine de rythme !

Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00

English :

Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere of summer in Canet-en-Roussillon with a colorful afternoon and a rhythmic evening!

German :

Tauchen Sie ein in die festliche Atmosphäre des Sommers in Canet-en-Roussillon mit einem farbenfrohen Nachmittag und einem Abend voller Rhythmus!

Italiano :

Immergetevi nell’atmosfera festosa dell’estate a Canet-en-Roussillon con un pomeriggio colorato e una serata ritmata!

Espanol :

Sumérjase en el ambiente festivo del verano en Canet-en-Roussillon con una tarde llena de color y una velada llena de ritmo

L’événement OUVERTURE DE SAISON Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2025-05-06 par CANET TOURISME