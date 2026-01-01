OUVERTURE DE SAISON CONCERT IN ZEP Lisieux
13 Boulevard Pasteur Lisieux Calvados
Début : 2026-01-09 21:00:00
2026-01-09
MOSAÏC ouvre sa nouvelle saison avec IN ZEP, un tribute band rendant hommage à Led Zeppelin lors d’un concert rock énergique et gratuit.
English : OUVERTURE DE SAISON CONCERT IN ZEP
MOSAÏC opens its new season with IN ZEP, a tribute band paying homage to Led Zeppelin in an energetic, free rock concert.
