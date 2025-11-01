OUVERTURE DU FLOWPARK Formiguères
OUVERTURE DU FLOWPARK Formiguères samedi 1 novembre 2025.
OUVERTURE DU FLOWPARK
Hameau de Villeneuve Formiguères Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-01 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-01 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-01
Ouverture du nouveau flowpark de Formiguères et découverte du lieu . Ouvert à tous
.
Hameau de Villeneuve Formiguères 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 47 35
English :
Opening of the new Formiguères flowpark and discovery of the site. Open to all
German :
Eröffnung des neuen Flowparks in Formiguères und Entdeckung des Ortes . Für alle geöffnet
Italiano :
Apertura del nuovo flowpark di Formiguères e scoperta del sito. Aperto a tutti
Espanol :
Inauguración del nuevo flowpark de Formiguères y descubrimiento del lugar. Abierto a todos
L’événement OUVERTURE DU FLOWPARK Formiguères a été mis à jour le 2025-10-15 par POINT INFO REGIE DE FORMIGUERES