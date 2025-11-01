OUVERTURE DU FLOWPARK Formiguères

Hameau de Villeneuve Formiguères Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Début : 2025-11-01 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-01 18:00:00

2025-11-01

Ouverture du nouveau flowpark de Formiguères et découverte du lieu . Ouvert à tous

Hameau de Villeneuve Formiguères 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 47 35

English :

Opening of the new Formiguères flowpark and discovery of the site. Open to all

German :

Eröffnung des neuen Flowparks in Formiguères und Entdeckung des Ortes . Für alle geöffnet

Italiano :

Apertura del nuovo flowpark di Formiguères e scoperta del sito. Aperto a tutti

Espanol :

Inauguración del nuevo flowpark de Formiguères y descubrimiento del lugar. Abierto a todos

