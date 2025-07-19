Ouverture du jardin de Patricia Decaudin Hortensais et hydrangeas Combres

Ouverture du jardin de Patricia Decaudin Hortensais et hydrangeas Combres samedi 19 juillet 2025.

Ouverture du jardin de Patricia Decaudin Hortensais et hydrangeas

Combres Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-19 14:00:00

fin : 2025-07-20 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-19

Patricia Decaudin vous ouvre les portes de son jardin où vous pourrez admirer des hortensias et des hydrangeas.

.

Combres 28480 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire contact@autourdesjardins.net

English :

Patricia Decaudin opens the doors of her garden to hydrangeas and hydrangeas.

German :

Patricia Decaudin öffnet Ihnen die Türen zu ihrem Garten, in dem Sie Hortensien und Hortensien bewundern können.

Italiano :

Patricia Decaudin vi accoglie nel suo giardino, dove potrete ammirare ortensie e ortensie.

Espanol :

Patricia Decaudin le da la bienvenida a su jardín, donde podrá admirar hortensias y hortensias.

L’événement Ouverture du jardin de Patricia Decaudin Hortensais et hydrangeas Combres a été mis à jour le 2025-07-13 par OT DU PERCHE