Ouverture du Prieuré de Châtenois Châtenois

Ouverture du Prieuré de Châtenois

Rue du paradis Châtenois Vosges

Samedi 2025-07-12 14:00:00

2025-08-31 17:00:00

2025-07-12

Dominant le bourg, vous pouvez admirer les vestiges (XVIIIème siècle) du prieuré bénédictin de Châtenois, fondé en 1069 par Hadwige de Namur, épouse du duc Gérard d’Alsace et dont le plus célèbre prieur commanditaire fut le cardinal Mazarin. Rien ne subsiste du château ducal, résidence favorite des premiers ducs de Lorraine.

Une exposition concernant l’histoire de Châtenois, de son château, de son prieuré et de son patrimoine est proposée tout au long de l’été.Tout public

Rue du paradis Châtenois 88170 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 32 97 87 06

English :

Overlooking the village, you can admire the 18th-century remains of the Benedictine priory of Châtenois, founded in 1069 by Hadwige de Namur, wife of Duke Gérard of Alsace, and whose most famous prior was Cardinal Mazarin. Nothing remains of the château ducal, the favorite residence of the first Dukes of Lorraine.

An exhibition on the history of Châtenois, its castle, priory and heritage is on display throughout the summer.

German :

Jahrhundert des Benediktinerpriorats von Châtenois, das 1069 von Hadwig von Namur, der Ehefrau von Herzog Gerhard von Elsass, gegründet wurde und dessen berühmtester Prior und Auftraggeber Kardinal Mazarin war. Vom herzoglichen Schloss, dem bevorzugten Wohnsitz der ersten Herzöge von Lothringen, ist nichts mehr erhalten.

Eine Ausstellung über die Geschichte von Châtenois, seinem Schloss, seinem Priorat und seinem Kulturerbe wird den ganzen Sommer über angeboten.

Italiano :

Dominando il villaggio, si possono ammirare i resti settecenteschi del priorato benedettino di Châtenois, fondato nel 1069 da Hadwige di Namur, moglie del duca Gérard d’Alsazia, il cui priore più famoso fu il cardinale Mazzarino. Non rimane nulla del castello ducale, residenza preferita dei primi duchi di Lorena.

Una mostra sulla storia di Châtenois, del suo castello, del suo priorato e del suo patrimonio è allestita per tutta l’estate.

Espanol :

Dominando el pueblo, se pueden admirar los vestigios del siglo XVIII del priorato benedictino de Châtenois, fundado en 1069 por Hadwige de Namur, esposa del duque Gérard de Alsacia, cuyo prior más famoso fue el cardenal Mazarino. Del castillo ducal, residencia favorita de los primeros duques de Lorena, no queda nada.

Durante todo el verano se puede visitar una exposición sobre la historia de Châtenois, su castillo, su priorato y su patrimonio.

L’événement Ouverture du Prieuré de Châtenois Châtenois a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par OT DE L’OUEST DES VOSGES