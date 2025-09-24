Ouvre ta boîte, crée ton monde Bouglon
57 route de la métaire Bouglon Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Atelier parents/enfants
Une boîte mystérieuse, des idées plein la tête. Un atelier complice pour inventer et fabriquer ensemble. .
57 route de la métaire Bouglon 47250 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 84 87 12 74
