OVERLOAD BATTLE #2 Trottinette Contest Skatepark de Plougastel-Daoulas Plougastel-Daoulas

OVERLOAD BATTLE #2 Trottinette Contest
Début : 2026-02-07 10:00:00
fin : 2026-02-07 19:00:00
2026-02-07
Compétition de trottinette au skatepark de Plougastel
Informations pratiques
Au Skatepark de Plougastel
Catégories -15/+15/WOMEN/PRO
POP-UP
BUVETTE RESTAURATION
AMATEUR 10€ PRO 15€
Inscriptions sur overloadbrand.com Collections & Events .
Skatepark de Plougastel-Daoulas 85 Route Santik Beneat Plougastel-Daoulas 29470 Finistère Bretagne
English : OVERLOAD BATTLE #2 Trottinette Contest
