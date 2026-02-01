OVERLOAD BATTLE #2 Trottinette Contest Skatepark de Plougastel-Daoulas Plougastel-Daoulas

OVERLOAD BATTLE #2 Trottinette Contest Skatepark de Plougastel-Daoulas Plougastel-Daoulas samedi 7 février 2026.

OVERLOAD BATTLE #2 Trottinette Contest

Skatepark de Plougastel-Daoulas 85 Route Santik Beneat Plougastel-Daoulas Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-07 10:00:00
fin : 2026-02-07 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-02-07

Compétition de trottinette au skatepark de Plougastel

Informations pratiques

Au Skatepark de Plougastel

Catégories -15/+15/WOMEN/PRO
POP-UP
BUVETTE RESTAURATION

AMATEUR 10€ PRO 15€

Inscriptions sur overloadbrand.com Collections & Events   .

Skatepark de Plougastel-Daoulas 85 Route Santik Beneat Plougastel-Daoulas 29470 Finistère Bretagne  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : OVERLOAD BATTLE #2 Trottinette Contest

L’événement OVERLOAD BATTLE #2 Trottinette Contest Plougastel-Daoulas a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par Office de Tourisme et des Congrès Brest en vue