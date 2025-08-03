OYSTERS & WINE SUNDAY Montpellier

OYSTERS & WINE SUNDAY Montpellier dimanche 3 août 2025.

OYSTERS & WINE SUNDAY

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-03

fin : 2025-08-24

Date(s) :

2025-08-03 2025-08-10 2025-08-17 2025-08-24 2025-08-31

Dégustation d’huîtres de Bouzigues, verre de Picpoul (11€ la formule), antipasti et cocktails dans une ambiance musicale au coucher du soleil.

Dégustation d’huîtres de Bouzigues, verre de Picpoul (11€ la formule), antipasti et cocktails dans une ambiance musicale au coucher du soleil.

Sur le rooftop

de 18h à 21h .

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 12 05 19 25 HELLO@JOSTMONTPELLIER.COM

English :

Tasting of Bouzigues oysters, glass of Picpoul (11? for the formula), antipasti and cocktails in a musical atmosphere at sunset.

German :

Verkostung von Bouzigues-Austern, ein Glas Picpoul (11?), Antipasti und Cocktails mit Musik bei Sonnenuntergang.

Italiano :

Gustate le ostriche di Bouzigues, un bicchiere di Picpoul (11? per il pacchetto), antipasti e cocktail al suono della musica del tramonto.

Espanol :

Disfrute de ostras Bouzigues, una copa de Picpoul (11? por el paquete), antipasti y cócteles al son de la música del atardecer.

L’événement OYSTERS & WINE SUNDAY Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2025-08-06 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER