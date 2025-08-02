PAELLA AU FOYER RURAL Villespassans

PAELLA AU FOYER RURAL Villespassans samedi 2 août 2025.

PAELLA AU FOYER RURAL

Villespassans Hérault

Le foyer rural vous invite à sa paella au feu de bois à partir de 19h30.

Apéritif, melon, formage, glace, café, 2 verres de vin

16 euros

(6-12 ans 8 euros)

(- de 6 ans gratuit)

Pensez à prendre vos assiettes et vos couverts.

Réservation 06 20 32 61 76

Villespassans 34360 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 20 32 61 76

English :

The Foyer Rural invites you to its wood-fired paella from 7.30pm.

Aperitif, melon, cheese, ice cream, coffee, 2 glasses of wine

16 euros

(6-12 years: 8 euros)

(under 6: free)

Please bring your own plates and cutlery.

Reservations: 06 20 32 61 76

German :

Das Foyer rural lädt Sie ab 19:30 Uhr zu seiner Paella am Holzfeuer ein.

Aperitif, Melone, Formage, Eis, Kaffee, 2 Gläser Wein

16 Euro

(6-12 Jahre: 8 Euro)

(- 6 Jahre: kostenlos)

Denken Sie daran, Ihre Teller und Ihr Besteck mitzubringen.

Reservierung: 06 20 32 61 76

Italiano :

Il Foyer Rural vi invita alla sua paella cotta a legna dalle 19.30.

Aperitivo, melone, formaggio, gelato, caffè, 2 bicchieri di vino

16 euro

(6-12 anni: 8 euro)

(minori di 6 anni: gratis)

Non dimenticate piatti e posate.

Prenotazioni: 06 20 32 61 76

Espanol :

El Foyer Rural le invita a su paella a la leña a partir de las 19.30 h.

Aperitivo, melón, queso, helado, café, 2 copas de vino

16 euros

(6-12 años: 8 euros)

(menores de 6 años: gratis)

No olvide sus platos y cubiertos.

Reservas: 06 20 32 61 76

