PAELLA AU FOYER RURAL Villespassans

Villespassans Hérault
Le foyer rural vous invite à sa paella au feu de bois à partir de 19h30.
Apéritif, melon, formage, glace, café, 2 verres de vin
16 euros
(6-12 ans 8 euros)
(- de 6 ans gratuit)
Pensez à prendre vos assiettes et vos couverts.
Réservation 06 20 32 61 76
Villespassans 34360 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 20 32 61 76
English :
The Foyer Rural invites you to its wood-fired paella from 7.30pm.
Aperitif, melon, cheese, ice cream, coffee, 2 glasses of wine
16 euros
(6-12 years: 8 euros)
(under 6: free)
Please bring your own plates and cutlery.
Reservations: 06 20 32 61 76
German :
Das Foyer rural lädt Sie ab 19:30 Uhr zu seiner Paella am Holzfeuer ein.
Aperitif, Melone, Formage, Eis, Kaffee, 2 Gläser Wein
16 Euro
(6-12 Jahre: 8 Euro)
(- 6 Jahre: kostenlos)
Denken Sie daran, Ihre Teller und Ihr Besteck mitzubringen.
Reservierung: 06 20 32 61 76
Italiano :
Il Foyer Rural vi invita alla sua paella cotta a legna dalle 19.30.
Aperitivo, melone, formaggio, gelato, caffè, 2 bicchieri di vino
16 euro
(6-12 anni: 8 euro)
(minori di 6 anni: gratis)
Non dimenticate piatti e posate.
Prenotazioni: 06 20 32 61 76
Espanol :
El Foyer Rural le invita a su paella a la leña a partir de las 19.30 h.
Aperitivo, melón, queso, helado, café, 2 copas de vino
16 euros
(6-12 años: 8 euros)
(menores de 6 años: gratis)
No olvide sus platos y cubiertos.
Reservas: 06 20 32 61 76
