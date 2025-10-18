PAËLLA Cubières

PAËLLA Cubières samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Tarif : 20 EUR

Début : 2025-10-18

fin : 2025-10-18

2025-10-18

Le foyer rural de Cubières vous propose une soirée paëlla samedi 18 octobre à 19h. Tarif de 20€ par personne.

Inscription obligatoire avant le 11/10 au 06 81 27 86 36.

Cubières 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 81 27 86 36

English :

The Cubières Foyer Rural invites you to a paëlla evening on Saturday, October 18 at 7pm. Price: 20? per person.

Registration required before 11/10 on 06 81 27 86 36.

German :

Der Foyer rural von Cubières lädt am Samstag, den 18. Oktober um 19 Uhr zu einem Paella-Abend ein. Der Preis beträgt 20? pro Person.

Anmeldung bis zum 11.10. unter 06 81 27 86 36 erforderlich.

Italiano :

Il Foyer Rural di Cubières vi invita a una serata a base di paella sabato 18 ottobre alle ore 19.00. Prezzo: 20 euro a persona.

Iscrizione obbligatoria entro l’11/10 al numero 06 81 27 86 36.

Espanol :

El Foyer Rural de Cubières le invita a una velada de paella el sábado 18 de octubre a las 19h. Precio: 20 euros por persona.

Inscripción obligatoria antes del 11/10 en el 06 81 27 86 36.

