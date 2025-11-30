PAH Visite Guidée, VIEUX-RUFFEC, UN CIMETIÈRE AU CARACTÈRE PAYSAGER ANCRÉ DANS LE TEMPS Vieux-Ruffec

PAH Visite Guidée, VIEUX-RUFFEC, UN CIMETIÈRE AU CARACTÈRE PAYSAGER ANCRÉ DANS LE TEMPS

cimetière Vieux-Ruffec Charente

Début : 2025-11-30 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-30

2025-11-30

Rdv devant le cimetière, sur la D176 entre l’église et la mairie

cimetière Vieux-Ruffec 16350 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 84 22 22

English :

Meeting point in front of the cemetery, on the D176 between the church and the town hall

German :

Treffpunkt vor dem Friedhof, auf der D176 zwischen der Kirche und dem Rathaus

Italiano :

Punto d’incontro davanti al cimitero, sulla D176 tra la chiesa e il municipio

Espanol :

Punto de encuentro frente al cementerio, en la D176 entre la iglesia y el ayuntamiento

