Pain magazine + Pamela Joué-lès-Tours

Pain magazine + Pamela

Parvis Miles Davis Joué-lès-Tours Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 15 EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-11-07 19:30:00

fin : 2025-11-07

Date(s) :

2025-11-07

ULTRA SON #1

Pain Magazine, c’est le nouveau projet réunissant le trio post-hardcore Birds in Row connu pour ses performances féroces et intenses, et le duo techno franco-américain Maelstrom & Louisahhh animé par l’idée de réconforter les perturbé·es et de perturber le confort.

ULTRA SON #1

Pain Magazine, c’est le nouveau projet réunissant le trio post-hardcore Birds in Row connu pour ses performances féroces et intenses, et le duo techno franco-américain Maelstrom & Louisahhh animé par l’idée de réconforter les perturbé·es et de perturber le confort. La collision de ces deux mondes est un quasi accident, partie d’une idée de morceau pour finir sur un album entier. Le duo Pamela (deux échappés de Von Pariahs et Inüit) transpire d’une folie douce refrains entêtants, élans britpop, absurde, spontanéité mais, surtout, puissance du live. 10 .

Parvis Miles Davis Joué-lès-Tours 37300 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

English :

ULTRA SON #1

Pain Magazine is the new project bringing together post-hardcore trio Birds in Row, known for their ferocious, intense performances, and Franco-American techno duo Maelstrom & Louisahhh, driven by the idea of comforting the disturbed and disrupting comfort.

German :

ULTRA SON #1

Pain Magazine ist das neue Projekt des Post-Hardcore-Trios Birds in Row, das für seine wilden und intensiven Auftritte bekannt ist, und des französisch-amerikanischen Techno-Duos Maelstrom & Louisahhh, das von der Idee angetrieben wird, die Verstörten zu trösten und die Gemütlichkeit

Italiano :

ULTRA SON #1

Pain Magazine è il nuovo progetto che riunisce il trio post-hardcore Birds in Row, noto per le sue performance intense e feroci, e il duo techno franco-americano Maelstrom & Louisahhh, animato dall’idea di confortare chi è in difficoltà e di sconvolgere il comfort.

Espanol :

ULTRA SON #1

Pain Magazine es el nuevo proyecto que reúne al trío de post-hardcore Birds in Row, conocido por sus feroces e intensas actuaciones, y al dúo de techno franco-americano Maelstrom & Louisahhh, impulsado por la idea de reconfortar a los atribulados y perturbar la comodidad.

L’événement Pain magazine + Pamela Joué-lès-Tours a été mis à jour le 2025-10-25 par ADT 37