PAINT & DRINK AU JOST Montpellier

PAINT & DRINK AU JOST Montpellier mercredi 17 septembre 2025.

PAINT & DRINK AU JOST

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-17

fin : 2025-09-17

Date(s) :

2025-09-17

Un atelier créatif dans une ambiance détendue peinture, cocktails et bonne humeur. Aucun niveau requis, matériel fourni.

Réservation auprès du Canva Club places limitées.

Mardi 17 septembre

19h 21h30

Rooftop du JOST Hôtel

Un atelier créatif dans une ambiance détendue peinture, cocktails et bonne humeur. Aucun niveau requis, matériel fourni.

Réservation auprès du Canva Club places limitées. .

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 12 05 19 25 HELLO@JOSTMONTPELLIER.COM

English :

A creative workshop in a relaxed atmosphere: painting, cocktails and good humor. No level required, materials provided.

Bookings through Canva Club ? places limited.

German :

Ein kreativer Workshop in einer entspannten Atmosphäre: Malen, Cocktails und gute Laune. Kein Niveau erforderlich, Material wird gestellt.

Reservierung beim Canva Club ? begrenzte Plätze.

Italiano :

Un laboratorio creativo in un’atmosfera rilassata: pittura, cocktail e buon umore. Non è richiesto alcun livello, i materiali sono forniti.

Si prega di prenotare presso il Canva Club i posti sono limitati.

Espanol :

Un taller creativo en un ambiente relajado: pintura, cócteles y buen humor. No se requiere nivel, se proporcionan los materiales.

Reserva en Canva Club, las plazas son limitadas.

L’événement PAINT & DRINK AU JOST Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER