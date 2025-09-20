PALAIS DES ROIS DE MAJORQUE JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE Perpignan

PALAIS DES ROIS DE MAJORQUE JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE Perpignan samedi 20 septembre 2025.

PALAIS DES ROIS DE MAJORQUE JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE

Palais des rois de Majorque Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20

fin : 2025-09-21

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Palais des rois de Majorque Journées européennes du patrimoine « Savoir-faire architecturaux »

.

Palais des rois de Majorque Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 34 96 26 palaisdesroisdemajorque@cd66.fr

English :

Palace of the Kings of Majorca « Savoir-faire architecturaux » European Heritage Days

German :

Palast der Könige von Mallorca Europäische Tage des Denkmals « Architektonisches Know-How »

Italiano :

Palazzo dei Re di Maiorca « Sapere architettonico » Giornate Europee del Patrimonio

Espanol :

Palacio de los Reyes de Mallorca « Saber arquitectónico » Jornadas Europeas de Patrimonio

L’événement PALAIS DES ROIS DE MAJORQUE JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-07-29 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME