Informations pratiques

Carcassonne

PALÉOGRAPHIE NIVEAU CONFIRMÉ

41 Avenue Claude Bernard Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-24 15:30:00

fin : 2026-09-24 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-24

La paléographie, ou science du déchiffrement des écritures anciennes, est une discipline parfois indispensable pour pouvoir bien lire et donc bien comprendre nombre de documents d’archives. Nous vous invitons à vous y perfectionner avec nos ateliers en présentiel.

Inscriptions via notre formulaire en ligne, par téléphone ou par mail.

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41 Avenue Claude Bernard Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 31 54 archives@aude.fr

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English :

Paleography, or the science of deciphering ancient handwriting, is a discipline that is sometimes essential for accurately reading—and thus fully understanding—many archival documents. We invite you to hone your skills in this area through our in-person workshops.

Register via our online form, by phone, or by email.

L’événement PALÉOGRAPHIE NIVEAU CONFIRMÉ Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par