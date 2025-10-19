Pantin Pantine par l’atelier Enfantchanteurs du Théâtre Buissonnier Nogent-le-Rotrou

2 Rue Sainte-Anne Nogent-le-Rotrou Eure-et-Loir

Début : 2025-10-19 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-19

2025-10-19

PANTIN, PANTINE L’atelier Enfantchanteurs du Théâtre Buissonnier.

Spectacle musical d’après l’œuvre de d’Allain Leprest.

Tarifs enfants 6 € adultes 8€

Réservation 02 37 52 86 77 ou cie.theatrebuissonnier@wanadoo.fr

> Nogent-le-Rotrou Le ChAntier/Théâtre Buissonnier

La troupe jouera, chantera, dansera l’histoire d’un enfant ni plus ni moins extraordinaire que les autres, si ce n’est cette fichue manie d’aller trop vite en toute chose, alors…

> Nogent-le-Rotrou Le ChAntier/Théâtre Buissonnier .

2 Rue Sainte-Anne Nogent-le-Rotrou 28400 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 52 86 77 cie.theatrebuissonnier@wanadoo.fr

English :

PANTIN, PANTINE Théâtre Buissonnier?s Enfantchanteurs workshop.

Musical show based on the work of Allain Leprest.

Prices: children 6? adults 8?

Bookings: 02 37 52 86 77 or cie.theatrebuissonnier@wanadoo.fr

> Nogent-le-Rotrou Le ChAntier/Théâtre Buissonnier

German :

PANTIN, PANTINE Der Workshop Enfantchanteurs des Théâtre Buissonnier.

Musikalisches Spektakel nach dem Werk von Allain Leprest.

Preise: Kinder 6 ? erwachsene 8 ?

Reservierung: 02 37 52 86 77 oder cie.theatrebuissonnier@wanadoo.fr

> Nogent-le-Rotrou Le ChAntier/Théâtre Buissonnier (Buis

Italiano :

PANTIN, PANTINE Laboratorio Enfantchanteurs del Théâtre Buissonnier.

Spettacolo musicale basato sull’opera di Allain Leprest.

Prezzi: bambini 6? adulti 8?

Prenotazioni: 02 37 52 86 77 o cie.theatrebuissonnier@wanadoo.fr

> Nogent-le-Rotrou Le ChAntier/Théâtre Buissonnier

Espanol :

PANTIN, PANTINE Taller Enfantchanteurs del Théâtre Buissonnier.

Espectáculo musical basado en la obra de Allain Leprest.

Precios: niños 6? adultos 8?

Reservas: 02 37 52 86 77 o cie.theatrebuissonnier@wanadoo.fr

> Nogent-le-Rotrou Le ChAntier/Théâtre Buissonnier

