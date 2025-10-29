Paolo la quête du Condor | La Petite Gaillarde La Petite Gaillarde Clermont-Ferrand

La Petite Gaillarde 9 rue Abbé-Banier Clermont-Ferrand Puy-de-Dôme

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2025-10-29 14:30:00

fin : 2025-10-29

Date(s) :

2025-10-29 2025-12-21

Alors que tout le monde le considère encore comme un enfant, Paolo part, accompagné de son fidèle compagnon Tuco, à la quête du Grand Condor afin de sauver son village.

La Petite Gaillarde 9 rue Abbé-Banier Clermont-Ferrand 63000 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes niahniahniahproduction@gmail.com

English :

With everyone still thinking of him as a child, Paolo and his faithful companion Tuco set off in search of the Great Condor to save his village.

German :

Während ihn alle noch für ein Kind halten, macht sich Paolo mit seinem treuen Gefährten Tuco auf die Suche nach dem Großen Kondor, um sein Dorf zu retten.

Italiano :

Mentre tutti lo considerano ancora un bambino, Paolo parte, accompagnato dal suo fedele compagno Tuco, alla ricerca del Grande Condor per salvare il suo villaggio.

Espanol :

Mientras todo el mundo sigue pensando que es un niño, Paolo emprende, acompañado de su fiel compañero Tuco, una búsqueda para encontrar al Gran Cóndor y salvar a su pueblo.

