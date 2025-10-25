Papillon Gourmand Atelier pâtisserie Halloween Les Bouchoux
Papillon Gourmand Atelier pâtisserie Halloween Les Bouchoux samedi 25 octobre 2025.
Papillon Gourmand Atelier pâtisserie Halloween
Désertin Les Prés Volants Les Bouchoux Jura
Tarif : 40 – 40 – 40 EUR
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-25 13:30:00
fin : 2025-10-25 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-25
Papillon Gourmand Atelier pâtisserie Halloween
Atelier se produit le 25 octobre 2025 après-midi de 13h30 à 17h30
Désertin Les Prés Volants, Les Bouchoux.
Atelier de pâtisserie pour Halloween avec décoration de biscuits et muffins.
Tarifs Adulte 60€ Enfant 40€ (-10 ans) .
Désertin Les Prés Volants Les Bouchoux 39370 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 77 99 73 96 Contact.refuge@lespresvolants.com
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Papillon Gourmand Atelier pâtisserie Halloween Les Bouchoux a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par OFFICE DE TOURISME HAUT-JURA SAINT-CLAUDE