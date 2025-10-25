Papillon Gourmand Atelier pâtisserie Halloween Les Bouchoux

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Désertin Les Prés Volants Les Bouchoux Jura

Tarif : 40 EUR

Début : 2025-10-25 13:30:00
fin : 2025-10-25 17:30:00

Atelier se produit le 25 octobre 2025 après-midi de 13h30 à 17h30
Désertin Les Prés Volants, Les Bouchoux.

Atelier de pâtisserie pour Halloween avec décoration de biscuits et muffins.
Tarifs Adulte 60€ Enfant 40€ (-10 ans)   .

Désertin Les Prés Volants Les Bouchoux 39370 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 77 99 73 96  Contact.refuge@lespresvolants.com

