Papillons Compagnie Le Bruit du Silence Le Château Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire
Papillons Compagnie Le Bruit du Silence Le Château Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire vendredi 10 octobre 2025.
Papillons Compagnie Le Bruit du Silence
Le Château Communauté de communes 4B Sud Charente service culturel Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-10 18:30:00
fin : 2025-10-10
Date(s) :
2025-10-10
Papillons messagers de la métamorphose accomplie .
.
Le Château Communauté de communes 4B Sud Charente service culturel Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire 16300 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 78 32 02
English : Papillons Compagnie Le Bruit du Silence
Butterflies: messengers of completed metamorphosis.
German : Papillons Compagnie Le Bruit du Silence
« Schmetterlinge: Boten der vollendeten Metamorphose ».
Italiano : Papillons Compagnie Le Bruit du Silence
« Le farfalle: messaggeri della metamorfosi compiuta ».
Espanol : Papillons Compagnie Le Bruit du Silence
« Mariposas: mensajeras de la metamorfosis consumada ».
L’événement Papillons Compagnie Le Bruit du Silence Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire a été mis à jour le 2025-09-10 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente