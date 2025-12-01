PARADE ET DÉAMBULATIONS DE NOËL

Castelnaudary Aude

Début : 2025-12-23 11:00:00

fin : 2025-12-23 18:30:00

2025-12-23

Déambulation du Père Noël et son traîneau en centre-ville.

A 11h, 15h et 17h parade lumineuse et musicale, puis parade enchantée et féérique.

Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie

English :

Santa and his sleigh ride through the town center.

At 11am, 3pm and 5pm: light and music parade, followed by an enchanted and magical parade.

