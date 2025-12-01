PARADE ET DÉAMBULATIONS DE NOËL Castelnaudary
mardi 23 décembre 2025
PARADE ET DÉAMBULATIONS DE NOËL
Castelnaudary Aude
Début : 2025-12-23 11:00:00
fin : 2025-12-23 18:30:00
2025-12-23
Déambulation du Père Noël et son traîneau en centre-ville.
A 11h, 15h et 17h parade lumineuse et musicale, puis parade enchantée et féérique.
Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie
Santa and his sleigh ride through the town center.
At 11am, 3pm and 5pm: light and music parade, followed by an enchanted and magical parade.
