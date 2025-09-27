26 & 27 Septembre 2025 – DREAM NATION FESTIVAL – PARIS PARC DES EXPOSITIONS PARIS NORD Villepinte
Plus de 60
artistes, 3 scènes indoor & outdoor, des B2B inédits, des
performances rares et des légendes internationales pour un
line-up entre Electro, Techno, Trance, Hard music, Dubstep & Drum &
bass. Scénographies inédites, immersion totale : le grand rassemblement électro
de la rentrée est lancé ! Alors prêt·e à embarquer ?
ASCENDANT VIERGE | REINIER ZONNEVELD b2b ANGERFIST
| 999999999 | OGUZ | VINI VICI | ASTRIX | ANDY C | MALAA + ALTER EGO | BILLX
b2b VANDAL | SUB ZERO PROJECT | SEFA | HILIGHT
TRIBE | ACE VENTURA | WILKINSON | ZOMBOY | ROOLER | MISS K8 b2b ANIME | KAYZO b2b
MUST DIE! | KANINE b2b SOTA | PERCEVAL| DYEN b2b STAN CHRIST | EARGASM GOD | MISHLUFT
| VIEZE ASBAK | HADES | INFEKT b2b SAMPLIFIRE | MANDIDEXTROUS | ASDEK | MAD DOG
| NICE KEED | PARTYRAISER b2b MAJOR CONSPIRACY | SILENCE : SKONE x PROTOKSEED |SPICE
UP! | VON BIKRAV
PARC DES EXPOSITIONS PARIS NORD
ZAC Paris Nord 2
93420 Villepinte
20h30-06h15
Site web : www.dreamnation.fr
Event
Facebook : https://bit.ly/DN25-EventFB
Billetterie :https://dreamnation.fr/billetterie
Dream Nation Festival 2025 : cap sur deux nuits de fête électro les 26 & 27 septembre au Parc des Expositions Paris Nord !
Du vendredi 26 septembre 2025 au samedi 27 septembre 2025 :
vendredi, samedi
de 20h30 à 06h15
payant Public adultes.
