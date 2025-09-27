26 & 27 Septembre 2025 – DREAM NATION FESTIVAL – PARIS PARC DES EXPOSITIONS PARIS NORD Villepinte

Plus de 60

artistes, 3 scènes indoor & outdoor, des B2B inédits, des

performances rares et des légendes internationales pour un

line-up entre Electro, Techno, Trance, Hard music, Dubstep & Drum &

bass. Scénographies inédites, immersion totale : le grand rassemblement électro

de la rentrée est lancé ! Alors prêt·e à embarquer ?

■ ■ LINE UP ■■

ASCENDANT VIERGE | REINIER ZONNEVELD b2b ANGERFIST

| 999999999 | OGUZ | VINI VICI | ASTRIX | ANDY C | MALAA + ALTER EGO | BILLX

b2b VANDAL | SUB ZERO PROJECT | SEFA | HILIGHT

TRIBE | ACE VENTURA | WILKINSON | ZOMBOY | ROOLER | MISS K8 b2b ANIME | KAYZO b2b

MUST DIE! | KANINE b2b SOTA | PERCEVAL| DYEN b2b STAN CHRIST | EARGASM GOD | MISHLUFT

| VIEZE ASBAK | HADES | INFEKT b2b SAMPLIFIRE | MANDIDEXTROUS | ASDEK | MAD DOG

| NICE KEED | PARTYRAISER b2b MAJOR CONSPIRACY | SILENCE : SKONE x PROTOKSEED |SPICE

UP! | VON BIKRAV

●● INFOS

PRATIQUES ●●

PARC DES EXPOSITIONS PARIS NORD

ZAC Paris Nord 2

93420 Villepinte

20h30-06h15

●● + D’INFOS ●●

Site web : www.dreamnation.fr

Event

Facebook : https://bit.ly/DN25-EventFB

Billetterie :https://dreamnation.fr/billetterie

Dream Nation Festival 2025 : cap sur deux nuits de fête électro les 26 & 27 septembre au Parc des Expositions Paris Nord !

