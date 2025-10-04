Parcours dansés | mille formes Mille formes, Centre d’initiation à l’art pour les 0-6 ans Clermont-Ferrand

Mille formes, Centre d’initiation à l’art pour les 0-6 ans 23 rue Fontgiève Clermont-Ferrand Puy-de-Dôme

Début : 2025-10-04

fin : 2025-10-04

2025-10-04

À l’occasion de ce rendez-vous dansé, Vincent Delétang, danseur et chorégraphe, invite enfants et parents à partager un moment complice autour du mouvement.

Mille formes, Centre d’initiation à l’art pour les 0-6 ans 23 rue Fontgiève Clermont-Ferrand 63000 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 73 42 66 64 milleformes@ville-clermont-ferrand.fr

English :

For this dance event, Vincent Delétang, dancer and choreographer, invites children and parents to share a moment of complicity around movement.

German :

Anlässlich dieses Tanztreffens lädt Vincent Delétang, Tänzer und Choreograf, Kinder und Eltern dazu ein, einen Moment der Komplizenschaft rund um die Bewegung zu teilen.

Italiano :

Vincent Delétang, danzatore e coreografo, invita bambini e genitori a condividere un momento di complicità intorno al movimento.

Espanol :

Vincent Delétang, bailarín y coreógrafo, invita a niños y padres a compartir un momento de complicidad en torno al movimiento.

