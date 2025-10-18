Parcours d’orientation Les jardins d’AURE Château Viella Viella

Château Viella 54 Chemin Delalariou Viella Gers

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-18

fin : 2025-10-19

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

Partez pour une balade ludique et pédagogique, à travers les vignes.

Château Viella 54 Chemin Delalariou Viella 32400 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 69 75 81 contact@chateauviella.fr

English :

Take a fun, educational stroll through the vineyards.

German :

Begeben Sie sich auf eine spielerische und pädagogische Wanderung durch die Weinberge.

Italiano :

Passeggiata divertente ed educativa tra i vigneti.

Espanol :

Dé un paseo divertido y educativo por los viñedos.

