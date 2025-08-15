Pardon Notre-Dame de la Fontaine Blanche La Fontaine Blanche Plougastel-Daoulas

La Fontaine Blanche Chapelle ND de la Fontaine Blanche Plougastel-Daoulas Finistère

Début : 2025-08-15 10:30:00
2025-08-15

Messe à la chapelle à 10h30 suivie de la manche du challenge de jeu de quilles traditionnel.   .

La Fontaine Blanche Chapelle ND de la Fontaine Blanche Plougastel-Daoulas 29470 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 37 57 57 

