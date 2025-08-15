Pardon Notre-Dame de la Fontaine Blanche La Fontaine Blanche Plougastel-Daoulas
Pardon Notre-Dame de la Fontaine Blanche La Fontaine Blanche Plougastel-Daoulas vendredi 15 août 2025.
Pardon Notre-Dame de la Fontaine Blanche
La Fontaine Blanche Chapelle ND de la Fontaine Blanche Plougastel-Daoulas Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-15 10:30:00
fin : 2025-08-15
Date(s) :
2025-08-15
Messe à la chapelle à 10h30 suivie de la manche du challenge de jeu de quilles traditionnel. .
La Fontaine Blanche Chapelle ND de la Fontaine Blanche Plougastel-Daoulas 29470 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 37 57 57
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Pardon Notre-Dame de la Fontaine Blanche Plougastel-Daoulas a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par Office de Tourisme et des Congrès de Brest Métropole