Parenthèse bien-être au jardin Picauville

Parenthèse bien-être au jardin

Le clos des pieds nus Picauville Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-05 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-05 14:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-05

Relaxation avec temps de sophrologie, respiration et méditation sonore suivi d’un échange autour d’un repas partagé.

Le clos des pieds nus Picauville 50360 Manche Normandie +33 6 05 28 53 62

English : Parenthèse bien-être au jardin

Relaxation with time for sophrology, breathing and sound meditation, followed by an exchange over a shared meal.

German :

Entspannung mit Sophrologiezeit, Atem- und Klangmeditation, gefolgt von einem Austausch bei einem gemeinsamen Essen.

Italiano :

Rilassamento con sofrologia, respirazione e meditazione sonora, seguito da una chiacchierata durante un pasto condiviso.

Espanol :

Relajación con sofrología, respiración y meditación sonora, seguida de una charla en torno a una comida compartida.

