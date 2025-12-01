Parenthèse flamboyante Ottmarsheim

Parenthèse flamboyante Ottmarsheim vendredi 12 décembre 2025.

Parenthèse flamboyante

Ottmarsheim Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-12-12 16:45:00
fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :
2025-12-12 2025-12-13 2025-12-14

Spectacle de jonglerie de feu: parenthèse flamboyante
Spectacle de jonglerie de feu par la Compagnie Atmos’Frères   .

Ottmarsheim 68490 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 26 27 57  patrimoine@ottmarsheim.fr

English :

Fire juggling show: a flamboyant interlude

L’événement Parenthèse flamboyante Ottmarsheim a été mis à jour le 2025-12-04 par Point information d’Ottmarsheim com com porte de France Rhin sud