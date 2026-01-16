Paret/snooc Station de Piau Aragnouet

Paret/snooc

Station de Piau PIAU ENGALY Aragnouet Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-18 16:45:00

fin : 2026-02-18 17:45:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-18

Une toute nouvelle activité super fun arrive à Piau, proposée par Clément PIAU AVENTURE , c’est la descente en paret/snooc!

Venez essayer la descente en paret (petite luge en bois munie d’un seul patin ferré et équipée d’une planchette permettant de s’asseoir avec un pied de chaque côté du lugeon. Autrefois, ce moyen de déplacement était utilisé par les enfants pour se rendre à l’école. Contrairement aux luges classiques, cet engin permet le ski assis) nom moderne le snooc!! Session de 45 min à 1 heure. Réservation à L’Office de Tourisme.

Vacances de février mini 5 pax maxi 10 pax durée 45 min à 1h RDV 16H45 Télésiège Campbielh muni du ticket d’inscription et du forfait ski journée Tarif 20€

Enfants à partir de 12 ans.

Animation modulable en fonction des conditions météo.

A partir de 16h45.

+33 5 62 39 61 69 infos@piau-engaly.com

English :

A brand new super-fun activity is coming to Piau, offered by Clément PIAU AVENTURE : paret/snooc sledding!

Come and try the paret descent (a small wooden sled with a single iron runner and a board allowing you to sit with one foot on each side of the sled). In the past, children used this means of transport to get to school. Unlike classic sleds, this machine allows you to ski while seated) modern name snooc! Sessions from 45 min to 1 hour. Reservations at the Tourist Office.

February vacations: mini 5 pax maxi 10 pax duration 45 min to 1h RDV 16H45 Campbielh chairlift with registration ticket and day ski pass Price 20?

Children aged 12 and over.

Activities may vary according to weather conditions.

Starting at 4:45pm.

