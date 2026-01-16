Paret/snooc Station de Piau Aragnouet

Paret/snooc

Station de Piau PIAU ENGALY Aragnouet Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-25 16:45:00

fin : 2026-02-25 17:45:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-25

Une toute nouvelle activité super fun arrive à Piau, proposée par Clément PIAU AVENTURE , c’est la descente en paret/snooc!

Paret descente en luge traditionnelle à la fermeture des pistes mêlant adrénaline et magie des lumières du soir.

Mini 5 pax & Maxi 10 pax . Durée 45 min à 1 heure. Enfants à partir de 12 ans RDV à 16h45 au départ du TS Campbielh munis du ticket inscription et FF.

Tarif 20€/personnes.

Infos et réservations à l’Office du Tourisme.

Animation modulable en fonction des conditions météo.

A partir de 16h45.

.

Station de Piau PIAU ENGALY Aragnouet 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 61 69 infos@piau-engaly.com

English :

A brand-new super-fun activity is coming to Piau, proposed by Clément PIAU AVENTURE , and it’s the paret/snooc descent!

Paret: a traditional toboggan ride when the slopes close, combining adrenalin and the magic of evening light.

Mini 5 pax & Maxi 10 pax . Duration 45 min to 1 hour. Children aged 12 and over Meet at 4:45 pm at the TS Campbielh with registration ticket and FF.

Price: 20€ per person.

Information and reservations at the Tourist Office.

Activities may vary according to weather conditions.

Starting at 4.45pm.

L’événement Paret/snooc Aragnouet a été mis à jour le 2026-01-16 par OT de Piau-Engaly|CDT65