Paret/snooc Station de Piau Aragnouet
Paret/snooc Station de Piau Aragnouet mercredi 25 février 2026.
Paret/snooc
Station de Piau PIAU ENGALY Aragnouet Hautes-Pyrénées
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-25 16:45:00
fin : 2026-02-25 17:45:00
2026-02-25
Une toute nouvelle activité super fun arrive à Piau, proposée par Clément PIAU AVENTURE , c’est la descente en paret/snooc!
Paret descente en luge traditionnelle à la fermeture des pistes mêlant adrénaline et magie des lumières du soir.
Mini 5 pax & Maxi 10 pax . Durée 45 min à 1 heure. Enfants à partir de 12 ans RDV à 16h45 au départ du TS Campbielh munis du ticket inscription et FF.
Tarif 20€/personnes.
Infos et réservations à l’Office du Tourisme.
Animation modulable en fonction des conditions météo.
A partir de 16h45.
Station de Piau PIAU ENGALY Aragnouet 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 61 69 infos@piau-engaly.com
English :
A brand-new super-fun activity is coming to Piau, proposed by Clément PIAU AVENTURE , and it’s the paret/snooc descent!
Paret: a traditional toboggan ride when the slopes close, combining adrenalin and the magic of evening light.
Mini 5 pax & Maxi 10 pax . Duration 45 min to 1 hour. Children aged 12 and over Meet at 4:45 pm at the TS Campbielh with registration ticket and FF.
Price: 20€ per person.
Information and reservations at the Tourist Office.
Activities may vary according to weather conditions.
Starting at 4.45pm.
