Part’âge en bib Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Part’âge en bib
Début : Mercredi 2025-11-05
fin : 2025-11-05
Une petite pause poussette autour d’une activité parents/enfants pour partager des moments privilégiés avec les tout-petits.
Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70
English : Part’âge en bib
A short pram break around a parent/child activity to share special moments with your little ones.
These bubbles of well-being and stimulation will take you on a journey of complicity and (re)discovery of the sensory pleasures of childhood. It’s a journey you can take together, accompanied by the Relais Petite Enfance staff, who are always ready to guide you along the road to happy parenthood.
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 5: CREATION AND PART’AGGE IN SALT PASTE
On the road to modelling and shared communication.
WEDNESDAY 19 NOVEMBER: A CHRISTMAS FULL OF GAMES TO ENLIGHTEN THE SMALLES
Ideas for games and toys to take you on a journey into the future with Father Christmas ….
German : Part’âge en bib
Eine kleine Kinderwagenpause rund um eine Eltern-Kind-Aktivität, um besondere Momente mit den Kleinsten zu teilen.
Italiano : Part’âge en bib
Una breve pausa in carrozzina intorno a un’attività genitore/bambino per condividere momenti speciali con i vostri piccoli.
Queste bolle di benessere e stimolazione vi porteranno in un viaggio di complicità e di (ri)scoperta dei piaceri sensoriali dell’infanzia. Un viaggio da fare insieme, accompagnati dallo staff del Relais Petite Enfance, sempre pronto a guidarvi sulla strada della genitorialità felice.
MERCOLEDÌ 5 NOVEMBRE: CREAZIONE E PARTECIPAZIONE IN PASTA DI SALE
Sulla strada della modellazione e della comunicazione condivisa.
MERCOLEDÌ 19 NOVEMBRE: UN NATALE PIENO DI GIOCHI PER ILLUMINARE I PICCOLI
Idee di giochi e giocattoli per fare un viaggio nel futuro con Babbo Natale ….
Espanol : Part’âge en bib
Una breve pausa para el cochecito en torno a una actividad para padres e hijos para compartir momentos especiales con los más pequeños.
