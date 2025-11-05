Part’âge en bib Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Part’âge en bib Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime mercredi 5 novembre 2025.

Part’âge en bib

Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2025-11-05

fin : 2025-11-05

Date(s) :

2025-11-05 2025-11-19

Une petite pause poussette autour d’une activité parents/enfants pour partager des moments privilégiés avec les tout-petits.

.

Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70

English : Part’âge en bib

A short pram break around a parent/child activity to share special moments with your little ones.



These bubbles of well-being and stimulation will take you on a journey of complicity and (re)discovery of the sensory pleasures of childhood. It’s a journey you can take together, accompanied by the Relais Petite Enfance staff, who are always ready to guide you along the road to happy parenthood.



WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 5: CREATION AND PART’AGGE IN SALT PASTE

On the road to modelling and shared communication.



WEDNESDAY 19 NOVEMBER: A CHRISTMAS FULL OF GAMES TO ENLIGHTEN THE SMALLES

Ideas for games and toys to take you on a journey into the future with Father Christmas ….

German : Part’âge en bib

Eine kleine Kinderwagenpause rund um eine Eltern-Kind-Aktivität, um besondere Momente mit den Kleinsten zu teilen.

Italiano : Part’âge en bib

Una breve pausa in carrozzina intorno a un’attività genitore/bambino per condividere momenti speciali con i vostri piccoli.



Queste bolle di benessere e stimolazione vi porteranno in un viaggio di complicità e di (ri)scoperta dei piaceri sensoriali dell’infanzia. Un viaggio da fare insieme, accompagnati dallo staff del Relais Petite Enfance, sempre pronto a guidarvi sulla strada della genitorialità felice.



MERCOLEDÌ 5 NOVEMBRE: CREAZIONE E PARTECIPAZIONE IN PASTA DI SALE

Sulla strada della modellazione e della comunicazione condivisa.



MERCOLEDÌ 19 NOVEMBRE: UN NATALE PIENO DI GIOCHI PER ILLUMINARE I PICCOLI

Idee di giochi e giocattoli per fare un viaggio nel futuro con Babbo Natale ….

Espanol : Part’âge en bib

Una breve pausa para el cochecito en torno a una actividad para padres e hijos para compartir momentos especiales con los más pequeños.

L’événement Part’âge en bib Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2025-07-28 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime