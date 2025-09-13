Participer à la gestion d’une pelouse sableuse rue de l’étang Philippsbourg

Participer à la gestion d’une pelouse sableuse rue de l’étang Philippsbourg samedi 13 septembre 2025.

Participer à la gestion d’une pelouse sableuse

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-09-13 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-13 17:00:00

2025-09-13

Les pelouses sableuses des Vosges du Nord constituent un patrimoine naturel d’un grand originalité.

Ces pelouses sèches poussent sur du sable gréseux, ce qui en fait des habitats très rares dont le développement est appauvri par une Espèce Exotique Envahissante le Cerisier noir.

Et si vous aidiez Salomé BEUCHER pour limiter son invasion le temps d’une après-midi ?

Un moment de convivialité vous sera offert à l’issu du chantier.

Prévoir de bonnes chaussures et des gants.

Sur inscription au 07 88 25 83 76 ou via m.bausch@cen-lorraine.frTout public

rue de l’étang 49°00’19.0’N 7°30’41.4’E Philippsbourg 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 88 25 83 76 m.bausch@cen-lorraine.fr

English :

The sandy grasslands of the Vosges du Nord are a highly original natural heritage.

These dry grasslands grow on sandstone, making them very rare habitats whose development is impoverished by an invasive alien species: the black cherry.

How about helping Salomé BEUCHER limit its invasion for an afternoon?

You’ll be offered a moment of conviviality at the end of the workcamp.

Bring good shoes and gloves.

Registration on 07 88 25 83 76 or m.bausch@cen-lorraine.fr

German :

Die Sandrasen der Nordvogesen sind ein Naturerbe von großer Einzigartigkeit.

Diese Trockenrasen wachsen auf Sandsteinsand, was sie zu sehr seltenen Lebensräumen macht, deren Entwicklung durch eine invasive exotische Art verarmt ist: die Schwarzkirsche.

Wie wäre es, wenn Sie Salomé BEUCHER einen Nachmittag lang dabei helfen, die Invasion der Schwarzen Kirsche einzudämmen?

Im Anschluss an das Workcamp werden Sie zu einem gemütlichen Beisammensein eingeladen.

Bitte bringen Sie gute Schuhe und Handschuhe mit.

Nach Anmeldung unter 07 88 25 83 76 oder m.bausch@cen-lorraine.fr

Italiano :

Le praterie sabbiose dei Vosgi del Nord sono una parte molto originale del nostro patrimonio naturale.

Queste praterie secche crescono sull’arenaria e costituiscono un habitat molto raro, il cui sviluppo è stato impoverito da una specie aliena invasiva: il ciliegio nero.

Che ne dite di aiutare Salomé BEUCHER a limitare l’invasione per un pomeriggio?

Alla fine del progetto vi sarà offerto un momento di convivialità.

Portate scarpe e guanti.

Per iscriversi, chiamare il numero 07 88 25 83 76 o inviare un’e-mail a m.bausch@cen-lorraine.fr

Espanol :

Las praderas arenosas de los Vosgos del Norte son una parte muy original de nuestro patrimonio natural.

Estas praderas secas crecen sobre arenisca, lo que las convierte en hábitats muy raros cuyo desarrollo se ha visto empobrecido por una especie exótica invasora: el cerezo negro.

¿Qué tal si por una tarde ayudas a Salomé BEUCHER a limitar su invasión?

Se le ofrecerá un momento de convivencia al final del proyecto.

Traiga buen calzado y guantes.

Para inscribirse, llame al 07 88 25 83 76 o envíe un correo electrónico a m.bausch@cen-lorraine.fr

