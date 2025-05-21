Parties d’échec tout niveaux – Clécy, 21 mai 2025 14:00, Clécy.

L’accueil de loisir UFCV (Thury-Harcourt) et les bibliothèque du territoire Cingal Suisse Normande vous invite à partager un moment autour du jeu d’echec.

Débutant ou expert, venez rencontrer d’autre joueurs petits et grands

Gratuit

Clécy 14570 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 68 05 29

English : Parties d’échec tout niveaux

The UFCV leisure center (Thury-Harcourt) and the libraries of the Cingal Suisse Normande area invite you to share a moment around the game of chess.

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, come and meet other players, young and old

Free

German : Parties d’échec tout niveaux

Der Freizeittreff UFCV (Thury-Harcourt) und die Bibliotheken der Region Cingal Suisse Normande laden Sie ein, gemeinsam einen Moment rund um das Schachspiel zu verbringen.

Ob Anfänger oder Experte, treffen Sie sich mit anderen großen und kleinen Spielern

Kostenlos

Italiano :

Il centro ricreativo UFCV (Thury-Harcourt) e le biblioteche dell’area Cingal Suisse Normande vi invitano a condividere un momento intorno al gioco degli scacchi.

Che siate principianti o esperti, venite a conoscere altri giocatori, giovani e meno giovani

Gratuito

Espanol :

El centro de ocio UFCV (Thury-Harcourt) y las bibliotecas de la zona Cingal Suisse Normande le invitan a compartir un momento en torno al juego del ajedrez.

Tanto si es principiante como experto, venga a conocer a otros jugadores, jóvenes y mayores

Gratis

