PARTIR EN LIVRE Atelier créatif Plouguenast-Langast
PARTIR EN LIVRE Atelier créatif Plouguenast-Langast mercredi 17 juin 2026.
Plouguenast-Langast
PARTIR EN LIVRE Atelier créatif
Bibliothèque Plouguenast-Langast Côtes-d’Armor
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-17 14:00:00
fin : 2026-06-17 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-17
Atelier créatif .
Bibliothèque Plouguenast-Langast 22150 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne +33 2 96 28 74 43
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement PARTIR EN LIVRE Atelier créatif Plouguenast-Langast a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par Office de tourisme Bretagne Centre
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