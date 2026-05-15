Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

PARTIR EN LIVRE Atelier créatif Plouguenast-Langast

PARTIR EN LIVRE Atelier créatif Plouguenast-Langast mercredi 17 juin 2026.

Adresse : Bibliothèque

Ville : 22150 Plouguenast-Langast

Département : Côtes-d'Armor

Début : mercredi 17 juin 2026

Fin : mercredi 17 juin 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif :

Plouguenast-Langast

PARTIR EN LIVRE Atelier créatif

Bibliothèque Plouguenast-Langast Côtes-d’Armor

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-17 14:00:00
fin : 2026-06-17 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-17

Atelier créatif   .

Bibliothèque Plouguenast-Langast 22150 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne +33 2 96 28 74 43 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement PARTIR EN LIVRE Atelier créatif Plouguenast-Langast a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par Office de tourisme Bretagne Centre

À voir aussi à Plouguenast-Langast (Côtes-d'Armor)