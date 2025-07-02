Partir en Livre Les animaux et nous Jardin de la Ville La Ciotat 2 juillet 2025 07:00
Bouches-du-Rhône
Partir en Livre Les animaux et nous Du 02/07 au 12/07/2025 le mardi, mercredi, jeudi, vendredi et samedi.
Le mercredi 2 juillet de 10h à 11h30
Du mardi 8 au samedi 12 juillet de 10h à 11h30. Jardin de la Ville Boulevard Jean Jaurès La Ciotat Bouches-du-Rhône
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2025-07-02
fin : 2025-07-12
Date(s) :
2025-07-02
Confortablement installés sur l’herbe, vous pourrez picorer un album, écouter des histoires ou participer à des ateliers de body painting ou de fabrication de cartes postales.Familles
Les bibliothécaires attendent avec impatience de vous retrouver pour cette 11ème édition qui sera consacrée à nos amis les animaux. .
Jardin de la Ville Boulevard Jean Jaurès
La Ciotat 13600 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 42 32 70 60 mediatheque@mairie-laciotat.fr
English :
Comfortably seated on the grass, you can browse through an album, listen to stories or take part in body painting or postcard-making workshops.
German :
Gemütlich im Gras sitzend können Sie ein Album aufpicken, Geschichten hören oder an Workshops wie Bodypainting oder Postkartenherstellung teilnehmen.
Italiano :
Comodamente seduti sull’erba, si può sfogliare un album, ascoltare storie o partecipare a laboratori di body painting o di creazione di cartoline.
Espanol :
Cómodamente sentado sobre la hierba, podrá hojear un álbum, escuchar historias o participar en talleres de pintura corporal o elaboración de postales.
L’événement Partir en Livre Les animaux et nous La Ciotat a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par Office de Tourisme de La Ciotat