Partir en livre Rencontre avec Vincent Mathy, illustrateur du livre « Le cas canard » Salle panoramique du casino Place du Lieutenant Fernand Fanneau Villers-sur-Mer Calvados

10 juillet 2025 15:00

17:00

2025-07-10

A l’occasion de « partir en livre », grande fête du livre jeunesse organisée par le Centre National du Livre, sous l’impulsion du ministère de la Culture, Villers-sur-Mer invite à rencontrer deux auteurs illustrateurs de livres pour enfants.

Une rencontre avec l’illustrateur Vincent Mathy pour découvrir ses livres, notamment « Le cas canard » (La Partie) , et explorer sa technique de dessin le temps d’un atelier (pour les enfants de 3 à 6 ans) en s’amusant à combiner formes et couleurs pour créer des images

« Le cas canard » Un canard fausse compagnie aux siens, et l’aventure commence. Il grimpe dans un camion, arrive à un carrefour et rencontre un canari. Les compères traversent un carnaval, font un tour de carrousel, et voilà que s’ajoute un camarade un camarade, vraiment ? qui fourre le canard dans son cartable et prépare une casserole… Tout finira bien et un cadeau spécial scellera une belle amitié !

Salle panoramique du casino Place du Lieutenant Fernand Fanneau

Villers-sur-Mer 14640 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 14 51 65 contact@space-villers.fr

English :

On the occasion of « partir en livre », a major children’s book festival organized by the Centre National du Livre, under the auspices of the French Ministry of Culture, Villers-sur-Mer invites you to meet two illustrators of children’s books.

A meeting with illustrator Vincent Mathy to discover his books, in particular « Le cas canard » (La Partie), and explore his drawing technique during a workshop (for children aged 3 to 6), having fun combining shapes and colors to create images

« Le cas canard » (The Duck Case): A duck runs away from home, and the adventure begins. He climbs into a truck, arrives at a crossroads and meets a canary. The two go through a carnival, take a turn on the carousel, and then a comrade is added a comrade, really who stuffs the duck into his schoolbag and prepares a casserole? All will end well, and a special gift will seal a beautiful friendship!

German :

Anlässlich von « partir en livre », einem großen Fest für Kinderbücher, das vom Centre National du Livre auf Anregung des Kulturministeriums organisiert wird, lädt Villers-sur-Mer dazu ein, zwei Autoren und Illustratoren von Kinderbüchern zu treffen.

Ein Treffen mit dem Illustrator Vincent Mathy, um seine Bücher, insbesondere « Le cas canard » (La Partie) , kennenzulernen und in einem Workshop (für Kinder von 3 bis 6 Jahren) seine Zeichentechnik zu erforschen, indem er spielerisch Formen und Farben zu Bildern kombiniert

« Der Entenfall » (Le cas canard): Eine Ente entwischt ihren Verwandten und das Abenteuer beginnt. Sie klettert auf einen Lastwagen, kommt an eine Kreuzung und trifft einen Kanarienvogel. Die beiden gehen durch einen Karneval, fahren Karussell, und dann kommt noch ein Mitschüler hinzu ein Mitschüler, wirklich ein Mitschüler -, der die Ente in seinen Schulranzen stopft und einen Topf kocht Alles wird gut ausgehen und ein besonderes Geschenk wird die Freundschaft besiegeln!

Italiano :

Nell’ambito di « partir en livre », il grande festival del libro per ragazzi organizzato dal Centre National du Livre, con il patrocinio del Ministero della Cultura francese, Villers-sur-Mer vi invita a incontrare due autori e illustratori di libri per ragazzi.

Un incontro con l’illustratore Vincent Mathy per scoprire i suoi libri, in particolare « Le cas canard » (La Partie), e per esplorare la sua tecnica di disegno durante un laboratorio (per bambini dai 3 ai 6 anni), divertendosi a combinare forme e colori per creare immagini

« Le cas canard » (Il caso dell’anatra): un’anatra scappa dalla sua famiglia e l’avventura ha inizio. Sale su un camion, arriva a un incrocio e incontra un canarino. I due attraversano un luna park, fanno un giro sulla giostra e poi c’è un compagno di giochi, un vero e proprio compagno di giochi, che infila l’anatra nel suo zainetto e prepara uno stufato? Tutto finirà bene e un regalo speciale suggellerà una bella amicizia!

Espanol :

En el marco de « partir en livre », el gran festival del libro infantil organizado por el Centre National du Livre, bajo los auspicios del Ministerio francés de Cultura, Villers-sur-Mer le invita a conocer a dos autores e ilustradores de libros infantiles.

Un encuentro con el ilustrador Vincent Mathy para descubrir sus libros, en particular « Le cas canard » (La Partie), y explorar su técnica de dibujo durante un taller (para niños de 3 a 6 años), divirtiéndose combinando formas y colores para crear imágenes

« Le cas canard » (El caso del pato): Un pato se escapa de casa y comienza la aventura. Sube a un camión, llega a un cruce y conoce a un canario. Los dos pasan por una feria, dan una vuelta en el tiovivo, y luego hay un compañero de juegos -de verdad, un compañero de juegos- que mete al pato en su mochila y le prepara una cazuela? Todo acabará bien, ¡y un regalo especial sellará una bonita amistad!

