PATRICK SEBASTIEN – PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT Lorient mercredi 7 janvier 2026.

PITCH HOMMAGES ET DESSERTHommages et dessert, le nouveau spectacle de Patrick Sebastien.Des chansons originales, des imitations, des confidences. Entre rire et tendresse, Patrick Sebastienrend hommage à ceux qui ont enchanté sa mémoire et la vôtre.De Coluche à Bourvil et De Funes, de Nougaro à Gainsbourg, de Brassens aux Tontons Flingueurs,entre autres, un « one music man show » où se mêlent l’actualité et la nostalgie.Original, drôle, émouvant, le spectacle le plus personnel et le plus attachant de Patrick Sebastien.Booking pour Magic TVSylvia Dehais

PALAIS DES CONGRES DE LORIENT QUAI GUSTAVE MANSION 56100 Lorient 56