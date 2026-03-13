Patrick Watson + Gildaa Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre Lyon 5e Arrondissement

Patrick Watson + Gildaa

Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre 6 rue de l’Antiquaille Lyon 5e Arrondissement Rhône

Tarif : 45 – 45 – 45 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-20 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-20

Date(s) :

2026-07-20

Dans le sillage d’un nouvel album sublime, Patrick Watson revient faire résonner ses chansons opulentes et délicates dans l’écrin idéal du théâtre antique.

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Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre 6 rue de l’Antiquaille Lyon 5e Arrondissement 69005 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 72 32 00 00 contact@nuitsdefourviere.fr

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English :

In the wake of a sublime new album, Patrick Watson returns to perform his opulent and delicate songs in the ideal setting of the ancient theatre.

L’événement Patrick Watson + Gildaa Lyon 5e Arrondissement a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès ONLYLYON Tourisme