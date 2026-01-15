Pau Bordeaux Bègles Castelnau-Magnoac

Pau Bordeaux Bègles

Sortie rugby à Pau Vivez le match au Stade du Hameau !

Et si, le temps d’une soirée, vous partagiez l’intensité d’un grand match, l’émotion des tribunes et la ferveur d’un stade en ébullition ?

La SARL Dossat vous propose une sortie en autocar pour assister à une affiche de prestige au Stade du Hameau à Pau, avec la rencontre entre la Section Paloise et l’Union Bordeaux-Bègles.

Du combat sur le terrain, de la passion dans les tribunes… êtes-vous prêts à vibrer ?

Le match Samedi 28 février.

Horaire communiqué prochainement.

Lieu Stade du Hameau.

Sortie organisée en autocar.

Une organisation pensée pour profiter pleinement de l’événement dans une ambiance conviviale, du départ jusqu’au retour.

Et pour bien commencer la soirée.

Envie de partager un moment convivial avant le coup d’envoi ?

Une option pique-nique à 10 € par personne vous est proposée, parfaite pour se mettre dans l’ambiance avant d’entrer au stade.

Informations pratiques.

Tarif communiqué prochainement.

Horaires et lieux de départ à venir.

Retour prévu après la fin de la rencontre.

Envie de vivre une soirée rugby mémorable ?

Entre amis, en famille ou entre passionnés, rejoignez-nous pour une expérience sportive et conviviale au cœur du rugby de haut niveau.

Réservez votre place dès maintenant !

CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC Castelnau-Magnoac 65230 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 35 51 78 transportsdossat65@gmail.com

English :

Rugby outing in Pau? Experience the match at Stade du Hameau!

What if, for one evening, you could share in the intensity of a great match, the emotion of the stands and the fervor of a boiling stadium?

SARL Dossat offers you a coach trip to the Stade du Hameau in Pau to watch a prestigious match between Section Paloise and Union Bordeaux-Bègles.

Battle on the pitch, passion in the stands? are you ready to thrill?

The match: Saturday, February 28.

Schedule: to be announced.

Venue: Stade du Hameau.

Outing organized by coach.

Organized to make the most of the event in a friendly atmosphere, from departure to return.

And to get the evening off to a good start.

Would you like to share a convivial moment before kick-off?

A picnic option at 10? per person is available, perfect for getting into the mood before entering the stadium.

Practical information.

Price: to be announced.

Departure times and locations: to be announced.

Return scheduled after the meeting.

Looking for a memorable rugby evening?

With friends, family or fellow rugby fans, join us for a convivial sporting experience at the heart of top-level rugby.

Reserve your place now!

