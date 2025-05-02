PAUL TAYLOR – ESPACE JULIEN Marseille

PAUL TAYLOR Début : 2026-02-22 à 18:00. Tarif : – euros.

LIVE NATION PRESENTE : PAUL TAYLORF*** Me I’m FrenchPaul makes fun of the French and they love it. Or they tell him to f*** off back to England! After 3 sell-out bilingual world tours, Paul shares his story of being a British expat in France, this time 100% in English. Hold onto your berets!Personal Bio Paul made a name for himself in France by creating, writing and starring in the hit TV show “WTF France” as well as being the first comedian in France to perform bilingual stand-up shows. With over 1.5 million followers and hundreds of millions of views on social media, Paul has taken Le French Bashing to anozerrr leveulle!Ce spectacle est interprété en langue anglaise.Achat limité à 8 billets par commande.

ESPACE JULIEN 39 Cours Julien 13006 Marseille 13