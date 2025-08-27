Paul Taylor : F*** Me, I’m French ! Cité des Congrès Nantes

Paul Taylor : F*** Me, I’m French ! Cité des Congrès Nantes dimanche 8 février 2026.

Date et horaire de début et de fin : 2026-02-08 18:00 –

Gratuit : non 39 € 39 € Billetterie : lacite-nantes.fr/evenement/paul-taylor.html Tout public

One man show Paul makes fun of the French and they love it. Or they tell him to f*** off back to England! After 3 sell-out bilingual world tours, Paul shares his story of being a British expat in France, this time 100% in English. Hold onto your berets! Paul se moque des Français et ils adorent ça. Ou alors ils lui disent d’aller se faire foutre en Angleterre ! Après trois tournées mondiales bilingues à guichets fermés, Paul partage son histoire d’expatrié britannique en France, cette fois 100 % en anglais. Accrochez-vous à vos bérets ! Représentation dans l’auditorium 800

Cité des Congrès Centre-ville Nantes 44000

02 51 88 20 00 https://lacite-nantes.fr/ https://lacite-nantes.fr/evenement/paul-taylor.html