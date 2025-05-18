Pêche à Bran – plan d eau des 3 moulins Bran, 18 mai 2025 07:30, Bran.
Charente-Maritime
Pêche à Bran plan d eau des 3 moulins Plan d’eau Bran Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 7 – 7 – 23 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-18 07:30:00
fin : 2025-06-15 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-05-18
2025-06-01
2025-06-15
2025-07-06
2025-07-20
Pêche à la truite. Ouvert à tous les pêcheurs. Venez passer une agréable moment au bord de l’étang.
.
plan d eau des 3 moulins Plan d’eau
Bran 17210 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 49 79 30
English :
Trout fishing. Open to all anglers. Come and spend a pleasant moment by the pond.
German :
Angeln auf Forellen. Offen für alle Angler. Verbringen Sie einen angenehmen Moment am Ufer des Teichs.
Italiano :
Pesca alla trota. Aperto a tutti i pescatori. Venite a trascorrere un momento piacevole in riva al laghetto.
Espanol :
Pesca de la trucha. Abierto a todos los pescadores. Venga a pasar un rato agradable junto al estanque.
L’événement Pêche à Bran Bran a été mis à jour le 2025-05-08 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac Haute Saintonge