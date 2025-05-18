Pêche à Bran – plan d eau des 3 moulins Bran, 18 mai 2025 07:30, Bran.

Charente-Maritime

Pêche à Bran plan d eau des 3 moulins Bran Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 7 – 7 – 23 EUR

Début : 2025-05-18 07:30:00

fin : 2025-06-15 19:00:00

2025-05-18

2025-06-01

2025-06-15

2025-07-06

2025-07-20

Pêche à la truite. Ouvert à tous les pêcheurs. Venez passer une agréable moment au bord de l’étang.

plan d eau des 3 moulins Plan d’eau

Bran 17210 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 49 79 30

English :

Trout fishing. Open to all anglers. Come and spend a pleasant moment by the pond.

German :

Angeln auf Forellen. Offen für alle Angler. Verbringen Sie einen angenehmen Moment am Ufer des Teichs.

Italiano :

Pesca alla trota. Aperto a tutti i pescatori. Venite a trascorrere un momento piacevole in riva al laghetto.

Espanol :

Pesca de la trucha. Abierto a todos los pescadores. Venga a pasar un rato agradable junto al estanque.

L’événement Pêche à Bran Bran a été mis à jour le 2025-05-08 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac Haute Saintonge