Pêche à la truite Saint-Médard
Pêche à la truite Saint-Médard samedi 11 avril 2026.
Pêche à la truite
Etang des Planches Saint-Médard Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11
fin : 2026-04-11
Date(s) :
2026-04-11
Pour ceux qui aiment la pêche à la truite, rendez vous à l’étang des Planches. 120 kg au tableau et pas besoin de carte de pêche ! Inscription de 7h00 à 8h30.
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Etang des Planches Saint-Médard 16300 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 66 76 75 85
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Pêche à la truite
For those who love trout fishing, head to the Etang des Planches. 120 kg on the board and no need for a fishing licence! Registration from 7am to 8.30am.
L’événement Pêche à la truite Saint-Médard a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente