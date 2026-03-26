Pêche à la truite

Etang des Planches Saint-Médard Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-11

fin : 2026-04-11

Date(s) :

2026-04-11

Pour ceux qui aiment la pêche à la truite, rendez vous à l’étang des Planches. 120 kg au tableau et pas besoin de carte de pêche ! Inscription de 7h00 à 8h30.

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Etang des Planches Saint-Médard 16300 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 66 76 75 85

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Pêche à la truite

For those who love trout fishing, head to the Etang des Planches. 120 kg on the board and no need for a fishing licence! Registration from 7am to 8.30am.

L’événement Pêche à la truite Saint-Médard a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente