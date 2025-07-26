Pêche nocturne Étang du Frac Fresse-sur-Moselle

Pêche nocturne Étang du Frac Fresse-sur-Moselle samedi 26 juillet 2025.

Pêche nocturne

Étang du Frac Chemin de l’étang Fresse-sur-Moselle Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-07-26 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-26

Date(s) :

2025-07-26

Pêche nocturne à l’étang du Frac. Buvette et restauration sur place. Renseignements par téléphone.Tout public

10 .

Étang du Frac Chemin de l’étang Fresse-sur-Moselle 88160 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 29 11 13 19

English :

Night fishing at the Frac pond. Refreshments and snacks on site. Information by phone.

German :

Nächtliches Angeln am Teich von Frac. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort. Telefonische Auskunft.

Italiano :

Pesca notturna al laghetto Frac. Ristoro e ristorazione in loco. Informazioni telefoniche.

Espanol :

Pesca nocturna en el estanque Frac. Restauración in situ. Información telefónica.

L’événement Pêche nocturne Fresse-sur-Moselle a été mis à jour le 2025-07-19 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DES BALLONS DES HAUTES VOSGES