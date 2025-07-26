Pêche nocturne Étang du Frac Fresse-sur-Moselle
Pêche nocturne Étang du Frac Fresse-sur-Moselle samedi 26 juillet 2025.
Pêche nocturne
Étang du Frac Chemin de l’étang Fresse-sur-Moselle Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-07-26 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-26
Date(s) :
2025-07-26
Pêche nocturne à l’étang du Frac. Buvette et restauration sur place. Renseignements par téléphone.Tout public
Étang du Frac Chemin de l’étang Fresse-sur-Moselle 88160 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 29 11 13 19
English :
Night fishing at the Frac pond. Refreshments and snacks on site. Information by phone.
German :
Nächtliches Angeln am Teich von Frac. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort. Telefonische Auskunft.
Italiano :
Pesca notturna al laghetto Frac. Ristoro e ristorazione in loco. Informazioni telefoniche.
Espanol :
Pesca nocturna en el estanque Frac. Restauración in situ. Información telefónica.
L’événement Pêche nocturne Fresse-sur-Moselle a été mis à jour le 2025-07-19 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DES BALLONS DES HAUTES VOSGES