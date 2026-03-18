PEEK ! Peek ! PEEK ! Collection Lambert Avignon

PEEK ! Peek ! PEEK !

Collection Lambert 5 rue Violette Avignon Vaucluse

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-03-28

fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :

2026-03-28

La Collection Lambert accueille les étudiants de l’ARC scénographie du Pavillon Bosio, Monaco pour un projet de scénographie au sein des collections permanentes inventé à partir d’une sélection d’œuvres issues du fonds avignonnais.

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Collection Lambert 5 rue Violette Avignon 84000 Vaucluse Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 90 16 56 23 bienvenue@collectionlambert.com

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English : PEEK! Peek! PEEK!

The Collection Lambert welcomes students from the ARC scénographie at Pavillon Bosio, Monaco, for a scenography project within the permanent collections, based on a selection of works from the Avignon collection.

L’événement PEEK ! Peek ! PEEK ! Avignon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par Office de Tourisme Avignon Tourisme