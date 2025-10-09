PEINTURE INTUITIVE Saint-Pons-de-Thomières

Maison des loisirs Saint-Pons-de-Thomières Hérault

Le Je de peindre à la façon d’Arno Stern,

Laisser libre court à son imagination

Guidés par Annie

Maison des loisirs Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 97 65 95 maisondesloisirs@cdcmc.fr

English :

The I of painting the Arno Stern way,

Letting your imagination run wild

Guided by Annie

German :

Das Ich , nach der Art von Arno Stern zu malen,

Der Fantasie freien Lauf lassen

Angeleitet von Annie

Italiano :

L’io della pittura nello stile di Arno Stern,

Lasciar correre l’immaginazione

Guidati da Annie

Espanol :

El yo de la pintura al estilo de Arno Stern,

Dejar volar la imaginación

Guiado por Annie

