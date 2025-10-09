PEINTURE INTUITIVE Saint-Pons-de-Thomières
PEINTURE INTUITIVE Saint-Pons-de-Thomières jeudi 9 octobre 2025.
PEINTURE INTUITIVE
Maison des loisirs Saint-Pons-de-Thomières Hérault
Le Je de peindre à la façon d’Arno Stern,
Laisser libre court à son imagination
Guidés par Annie
Maison des loisirs Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 97 65 95 maisondesloisirs@cdcmc.fr
English :
The I of painting the Arno Stern way,
Letting your imagination run wild
Guided by Annie
German :
Das Ich , nach der Art von Arno Stern zu malen,
Der Fantasie freien Lauf lassen
Angeleitet von Annie
Italiano :
L’io della pittura nello stile di Arno Stern,
Lasciar correre l’immaginazione
Guidati da Annie
Espanol :
El yo de la pintura al estilo de Arno Stern,
Dejar volar la imaginación
Guiado por Annie
