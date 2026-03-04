Peinture : Tu peins quoi ?, Médiathèque Empalot, Toulouse
Peinture : Tu peins quoi ?, Médiathèque Empalot, Toulouse mercredi 8 avril 2026.
Peinture : Tu peins quoi ? Mercredi 8 avril, 14h30 Médiathèque Empalot Haute-Garonne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-08T14:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-08T16:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-08T14:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-08T16:30:00+02:00
Mercredi 8 avril – 14h30
Atelier autour de l’aquarelle.
Médiathèque Empalot
Durée : 2h – Pour les 8-14 ans
Sur inscription au 05 36 25 20 80
Médiathèque Empalot 40 Avenue Jean Moulin, 31400 Toulouse, France Toulouse 31400 Saint-Michel / Le Busca / Empalot / Saint-Agne / Ile du Ramier Haute-Garonne Occitanie 05 36 25 20 80 https://bibliotheque.toulouse.fr/22-bibliotheques/empalot La médiathèque Empalot a été créée en 1978 puis reconstruite et ouverte en janvier 2009 sur 1100m2. Elle comprend notamment une ludothèque et un fonds en langue chinoise. Métro : ligne B – station EmpalotVélô-Toulouse : station 156 – 38, avenue Jean-Moulin
Atelier autour de l’aquarelle.